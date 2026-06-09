'Wow, well done!' - Thierry Henry reacts to Anthony Gordon speaking Spanish & reveals how he thinks England winger will get on at Barcelona

Henry pointed to Gordon's capacity to play across the front line as a key strength, and feels those attributes will suit the attacking football Barcelona are expected to play under Hansi Flick.

Discussing Gordon's footballing profile, Henry told Betway: "I do think that Anthony Gordon is going to have a great impact in a team that plays outstanding football. They’re going to leave you 1v1, he can stretch a team because he runs in behind, and he has an eye for a goal. He can play on the left, the right and down the middle, as he has for Newcastle.

"It’s a dream come true for him, and he worked it out before the World Cup so he can focus on doing what he needs to do this summer. It’s a great move for Barcelona as well. They got their business done early because during the World Cup it isn’t easy to talk to players. Hopefully for him, he’s going to have a massive impact and it looks like everything should work out."