"These are values I don't support": Michael Ballack lashes out at former national coach Joachim Löw

Löw had remained tight-lipped in the public debate at the time and only informed Ballack in July 2011, around a year after the World Cup, that he was no longer planning to include him in the national team. "I would simply have liked more open communication from Jogi Löw. (...) Then, out of respect for what I achieved for the national team over the previous ten years, he should at least have told me to my face."

Ballack subsequently turned down a farewell match against Brazil offered by the DFB. Instead, he organised his own farewell match in March 2013, to which he somewhat surprisingly also invited Löw and Lahm. However, according to Ballack, there was never any discussion: "For me, it was simply disappointing at the time. I demanded it, but Jogi Löw evaded the issue back then! I think he wanted to leave himself a back door open. So he kept putting it off."

Ballack played a total of 98 times for the German senior national team. In 2002, he was runner-up in the World Cup, and four years later, Germany secured third place in the World Cup on home soil. He played his last international match before his serious injury in the 2-1 defeat to Argentina on 3 March 2010.