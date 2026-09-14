'There is a reason he wasn’t playing' - Pat Nevin warns Liverpool fans over Bradley Barcola

Liverpool have started Barcola in two of his first three appearances across all competitions, but his early performances have already drawn sharp criticism. The winger arrived from Paris Saint-Germain for a massive £123 million fee, creating huge expectations among the fanbase.

However, Nevin insists that supporters should temper their excitement, speaking to BetPack to highlight the glaring weaknesses in his overall game. "I hope Liverpool fans know what they’re getting in Bradley Barcola," Nevin stated. "There is a reason why he wasn’t playing every week for PSG."