GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Roger de Sa's opinion that Orlando Pirates are closing the gap on Mamelodi Sundowns.
‘There isn't any gap that Orlando Pirates have narrowed! In other words, Roger De Sa agrees with Pitso Mosimane that Mamelodi Sundowns know how to win the league title, but not this Masandawana of Miguel Cardoso, watch out for Kaizer Chiefs’ - Fans
- Backpage
Pirates have certainly narrowed the gapAs a Sundowns fan, I'll have to agree with De Sa. Pirates have certainly narrowed the gap ( if not eradicating it) more over they keep winning which has instilled the belief in them, they certainly know how to win and it is really hard to see them not winning 🥇 this season's Betway league, really - Thamsanqa Gcaba
- Backpage
There isn't any gap that Pirates have narrowed
There isn't any gap that they have narrowed, the most important gold is the league title which Sundowns won for the last 8 years. Until they win it in few raws then'll agree with his statement. If he means in teams of winning domestic trophies, I will say Sundowns have never been strong in cup competitions and that doesn't start now. Sundowns know how to win a major one which matters in the FIFA books. Yes, Pirates are playing well and winning cup competitions and still failing to close the gap when it comes to the league - Tebogo Een Mashego
- Backpagepix
De Sa agrees with Mosimane
In other words, he agrees with what Sir Pitso Mosimane said, that Sundowns know how to win the league - Djedje Rogers
- Backpage
Only a fool will rule Sundowns out
Sundowns won the league back-to-back, so yes, only a fool will rule Sundowns out. Sundowns know how to get the job done even Pirates are aware of that. That's why now they're fighting for all three points - Vuyo Vuyoza
- Backpage
Not Cardoso's Sundowns
But not this Sundowns of Cardoso - Patrick Pat
- GOAL GFX
Sundowns are not relying on referees such as Abongile Tom
Sundowns are not relying on referees such as Abongile Tom to win games we play beautiful entertaining football no muti before our games - Ngutyana Ryder Kaboyellow
- Backpage
Beware of Chiefs
Watch out for Kaizer Chiefs - Motsiri Ntoahae
- Backpage
Pirates' major steps back in selling Mbokazi
"Closed the gap." I feel selling their most prized asset in Mbokazi was a major step back -Lindokuhle T. Mthethwa
- Backpage
South African football is in trouble
Not closed the gap, Sundowns drop standards, so South African football is in trouble. Just look how far Bafana Bafana will go in AFCON compared to previous editions. We are celebrating the downfall of our football, not improvement - Bongs Makutu
- Backpage
It will take a lot for Pirates to close the Sundowns gap
They have not closed the gap yet. Pirates has eight trophies in the last 10 years, Sundowns has 17 trophies in the same period. It's gonna take a lot for them to close that kind of gap - Mkhanyisi Madlavana
- Backpage
The problem is Sundowns coches
They did not close the gap, it's Sundowns coaching that is a problem. Even our most trusted players want to leave - Exh Ibir