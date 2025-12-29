+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

‘There isn't any gap that Orlando Pirates have narrowed! In other words, Roger De Sa agrees with Pitso Mosimane that Mamelodi Sundowns know how to win the league title, but not this Masandawana of Miguel Cardoso, watch out for Kaizer Chiefs’ - Fans

The Buccaneers have made themselves favourites to win the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League title. They currently lead the standings, enjoying a two-point lead at the top with two points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns. That could see Abdeslam Ouaddou's men breaking Sundowns' stranglehold on the PSL after winning eight straight titles.

  • Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Pirates have certainly narrowed the gap

    As a Sundowns fan, I'll have to agree with De Sa. Pirates have certainly narrowed the gap ( if not eradicating it) more over they keep winning which has instilled the belief in them, they certainly know how to win and it is really hard to see them not winning 🥇 this season's Betway league, really - Thamsanqa Gcaba
  • Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    There isn't any gap that Pirates have narrowed

    There isn't any gap that they have narrowed, the most important gold is the league title which Sundowns won for the last 8 years. Until they win it in few raws then'll agree with his statement. If he means in teams of winning domestic trophies, I will say Sundowns have never been strong in cup competitions and that doesn't start now. Sundowns know how to win a major one which matters in the FIFA books. Yes, Pirates are playing well and winning cup competitions and still failing to close the gap when it comes to the league - Tebogo Een Mashego

  • Roger De Sa, Egypt, March 2022Backpagepix

    De Sa agrees with Mosimane

    In other words, he agrees with what Sir Pitso Mosimane said, that Sundowns know how to win the league - Djedje Rogers

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Only a fool will rule Sundowns out

    Sundowns won the league back-to-back, so yes, only a fool will rule Sundowns out. Sundowns know how to get the job done even Pirates are aware of that. That's why now they're fighting for all three points - Vuyo Vuyoza

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Not Cardoso's Sundowns

    But not this Sundowns of Cardoso - Patrick Pat

  • Premier Soccer League referees Jelly Chavani, Cedrick Muvhali, Abongile Tom and Luxolo BadiGOAL GFX

    Sundowns are not relying on referees such as Abongile Tom

    Sundowns are not relying on referees such as Abongile Tom to win games we play beautiful entertaining football no muti before our games - Ngutyana Ryder Kaboyellow

  • Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    Beware of Chiefs

    Watch out for Kaizer Chiefs - Motsiri Ntoahae

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates' major steps back in selling Mbokazi


    "Closed the gap." I feel selling their most prized asset in Mbokazi was a major step back -Lindokuhle T. Mthethwa

  • Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    South African football is in trouble

    Not closed the gap, Sundowns drop standards, so South African football is in trouble. Just look how far Bafana Bafana will go in AFCON compared to previous editions. We are celebrating the downfall of our football, not improvement - Bongs Makutu

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    It will take a lot for Pirates to close the Sundowns gap

    They have not closed the gap yet. Pirates has eight trophies in the last 10 years, Sundowns has 17 trophies in the same period. It's gonna take a lot for them to close that kind of gap - Mkhanyisi Madlavana

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns November 2025Backpage

    The problem is Sundowns coches

    They did not close the gap, it's Sundowns coaching that is a problem. Even our most trusted players want to leave - Exh Ibir

