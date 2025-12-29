‘There isn't any gap that Orlando Pirates have narrowed! In other words, Roger De Sa agrees with Pitso Mosimane that Mamelodi Sundowns know how to win the league title, but not this Masandawana of Miguel Cardoso, watch out for Kaizer Chiefs’ - Fans

There isn't any gap that they have narrowed, the most important gold is the league title which Sundowns won for the last 8 years. Until they win it in few raws then'll agree with his statement. If he means in teams of winning domestic trophies, I will say Sundowns have never been strong in cup competitions and that doesn't start now. Sundowns know how to win a major one which matters in the FIFA books. Yes, Pirates are playing well and winning cup competitions and still failing to close the gap when it comes to the league - Tebogo Een Mashego