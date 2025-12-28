Former Egypt coach hails Orlando Pirates’ progress but warns them to be 'wary' of Mamelodi Sundowns
- Backpage
Buccaneers vs Masandawana form review
The rivalry between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns has always delivered top-tier entertainment in the South African league, with the Chloorkop side usually dictating play as the Soweto team chased them. However, the 2025/26 campaign has taken a different turn, with the Mayfair outfit emerging as an unstoppable force, a side that refuses to be easily shaken and is rapidly asserting themselves as a serious contender for the title.
The arrival of Abdeslam Ouaddou has signalled the dawn of a promising era for Pirates. Since taking charge, he has guided the club to two domestic trophies— the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout —while also claiming the Carling Black Label title in a fan-voted showdown against the Carling All-Stars. Beyond the silverware, Ouaddou has built and maintained a deep, talented squad, providing the Moroccan coach with a wealth of options and making him spoilt for choice in every department on the pitch.
Meanwhile, in Tshwane, Miguel Cardoso has been dealt a blow with a string of injuries, leading to a start of the season far from what was anticipated. The fanbase has expressed frustration, despite the hard work put in during the CAF Champions League and the promising performances of the new arrivals. The situation has tested the coach’s depth and adaptability as he looks to keep Masandawana on track while navigating the challenges of a disrupted campaign.
- BackPagePix
'They've made it more interesting'
In an interview, Roger De Sa shared his thoughts on whether the Buccaneers have what it takes to go all the way and clinch the league title.
"I think that's every Pirates fan's dream to win everything on offer. I think for sure they have closed the gap on Sundowns, that certainly has happened," said De Sa to Soccer Laduma.
"They've definitely closed that gap that used to be between Sundowns and the rest of the clubs in South Africa, and it's good for the game. It's great that Pirates have done that.
"They compete, they've made it more interesting, they are playing well, they have a very good squad. But I think you've got to be wary of Sundowns still," the former Egypt assistant coach added.
"Sundowns still has a fantastic squad as well. But the fact that Pirates have put pressure on Sundowns it's good for the game."
- Backpagepix
Buccaneers’ brilliance on display
The 61-year-old further highlighted what has stood out for him about the Sea Robbers, praising the impressive depth of their squad and the way their talented young players consistently deliver strong performances
"Difficult to tell, I tell you what has really been impressive; the depth of their squad. They are boasting nice young players, and they keep on performing, and that's good to see," De Sa explained.
"There's no real superstars, that for me has been the most impressive part of it. It's been a well-organised team, well structured, they keep believing, they keep on playing attacking football, they are looking to score goals all the time.
"And obviously now they have developed a belief of winning, which is very important. I think it has come through everybody there, and it's nice to see," De Sa added.
- Backpage
What comes next?
While many predicted the mid-season break would slow down the Soweto giants, with key players away on national duty, that doesn’t seem likely. The Buccaneers boast a deep squad, packed with quality options, and continue to lead the headlines in the transfer market, aiming to further bolster their ranks.
Meanwhile, Sundowns will kick off the new year in the CAF Champions League, looking to reignite their quest for another continental star. The break has given them precious time to sharpen their tactics, fine-tune their squad, and prepare to reclaim the top spot while defending their league crown.