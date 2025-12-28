Former Egypt coach hails Orlando Pirates’ progress but warns them to be 'wary' of Mamelodi Sundowns

The rivalry between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns has always delivered top-tier entertainment in the South African league, with the Chloorkop side usually dictating play as the Soweto team chased them. However, the 2025/26 campaign has taken a different turn, with the Mayfair outfit emerging as an unstoppable force, a side that refuses to be easily shaken and is rapidly asserting themselves as a serious contender for the title.

The arrival of Abdeslam Ouaddou has signalled the dawn of a promising era for Pirates. Since taking charge, he has guided the club to two domestic trophies— the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout —while also claiming the Carling Black Label title in a fan-voted showdown against the Carling All-Stars. Beyond the silverware, Ouaddou has built and maintained a deep, talented squad, providing the Moroccan coach with a wealth of options and making him spoilt for choice in every department on the pitch.

Meanwhile, in Tshwane, Miguel Cardoso has been dealt a blow with a string of injuries, leading to a start of the season far from what was anticipated. The fanbase has expressed frustration, despite the hard work put in during the CAF Champions League and the promising performances of the new arrivals. The situation has tested the coach’s depth and adaptability as he looks to keep Masandawana on track while navigating the challenges of a disrupted campaign.