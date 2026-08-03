Al-Ittihad have appointed German coach Jens Wissing, 38, as the Jeddah giants look to rise again after a disappointing title defence last season.

He may be a stranger to fans of the Saudi Roshn League. Wissing arrives in the Kingdom off the back of his first coaching job as first-team manager at Japanese club Gamba Osaka.

His appointment marks a fresh direction for the "Tigers", who will target a return to the top after winning the Roshn League the season before last.

The Saudi Pro League website ran the rule over Wissing's career, and why Al-Ittihad officials believe he is the man to succeed Sergio Conceicao.