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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

The secret in three signings: Raphinha under pressure at Barcelona

FEATURES
LaLiga
Barcelona
Raphinha
H. Flick
A. Gordon
J. Bisiwu
K. Adeyemi
Brazil
Spain
Brazil

Brazilian star Raphinha enters the new season under maximum pressure to keep his place in Barcelona's starting line-up.

Two years ago, Raphinha delivered an exceptional campaign, scoring 34 goals and providing 26 assists with no real competitor. 

Last season told a different story. Injuries took their toll, his level dipped and he managed only 21 goals and 8 assists. Now his starting spot could be under threat.

Sport reported that Raphinha faces maximum pressure after Barcelona signed Anthony Gordon and Jesse Bissiou, with the option of using Karim Adeyemi on the left too.

These signings will create fierce competition for the Brazilian within the Catalan side.

Marcus Rashford has departed. He never really challenged Raphinha despite decent numbers of 14 goals and 14 assists. In his place arrive players who thrive on high pressing, pace and goals, chief among them Gordon, who will force Raphinha to produce his very best if he wants to hold onto his starting berth.

  • Hansi FlickGetty Images

    Hansi Flick monitors the situation

    Raphinha enjoys the full confidence of coach Hansi Flick, who has always believed in the Brazilian's abilities, even through his most difficult periods. 

    Yet the arrival of such strong rivals for his position tells its own story about the rising level of competition within the squad.

    Injury has hit Raphinha hard. A problem with the hamstring of his right thigh has flared up repeatedly, keeping him short of his best. Most worrying of all, he felt physical problems again during his appearance with Brazil at the World Cup.

    Barcelona want to restore the best physical version of Raphinha, so he can play at the level everyone knows. At the same time, the club have been keen to secure the position in case of any emergency.

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  • gordon adeyemiGetty Images

    Gordon, Pesic and Ademi too

    Anthony Gordon is not the only threat. He shares Raphinha's technical profile and goes head to head with him for the left-wing berth.

    The English player's quality, and the size of the fee, tell you plenty about the bet Barcelona have made. The deal hit 70 million euros with a further 10 million in add-ons. That is not money the Catalan club part with lightly, particularly while they are so desperate to balance the books.

    Gordon can fill more than one role, centre-forward included, yet Flick's determination to sign a genuine out-and-out striker suggests he views the Englishman first and foremost as a left winger, the slot Raphinha usually fills.

    Jesse Bissiwo is coming through on that same flank. The 18-year-old Belgian is a project for the future, no question, but the plan is to treat him as a first-team player right now, even if the number on his back belongs to the reserves.

    Prove himself, and he becomes another option to rival both Raphinha and Anthony Gordon.

    Karim Adeyemi can operate on the left too, though the German prefers the right, cutting inside onto his favoured foot.

    He played 43 of his 146 matches for Borussia Dortmund on the left wing, a figure that confirms his experience in the role.

  • Raphinha(C)Getty Images

    More attacking options

    Flick is also expected to rely less on deploying midfielders on the left flank, as happened on previous occasions with Fermín López, and at times with Gavi or Dani Olmo.

    His wealth of options in this position may now let the German coach lean permanently on natural wingers.

    Raphinha remains first choice if he hits his physical peak. But the Brazil international enters the new season under fierce pressure to hold onto his place in Barcelona's line-up.

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