Here are some stats for you:
130 minutes played, five appearances, one start, two assists, zero goals.
Those are the numbers that James Rodriguez posted in MLS before it was revealed that he will report to Colombia's national team camp following Minnesota's game on Wednesday evening. It has been reported that his option to extend his contract will be declined, though he insists his journey in club football will continue. To say that Rodriguez's numbers have been lacking would be a massive understatement. But perhaps some of the circumstances need to be considered here. Minnesota signed a short-term deal in February. His contract is up in June, and he has an option to extend it until December. In short, this was perhaps always going to be a temporary agreement of sorts.
But does that excuse the numbers? Rodriguez is an excellent footballer with a glittering career. He has played at the highest levels of the game and captains his national team. He is the exact kind of aging veteran No.10 who can eat MLS for breakfast. This surely feels a bit like a disappointment. But are the numbers as bad as they seem? Is Rodriguez's Minnesota stint a massive failure or an inevitable warm-up session? And what does this mean for MLS? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.