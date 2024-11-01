Pitso Mosimane, Esteghlal, October 2024Esteghlal
Michael Madyira

‘The results of coaching with a TV licence! Pitso Mosimane should come back home because Nasreddine Nabi is cooking noodles and Kaizer Chiefs will need a coach soon' - Fans

P. MosimaneKaizer ChiefsEsteghlal vs TractorEsteghlalTractor1. DivisionKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCKnockout CupPremier Soccer LeagueN. NabiSouth Africa

Football lovers share their mind after the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach suffered another loss with his new team in Iran.

On Thursday, Pitso Mosimane's Esteghlal FC suffered a 2-0 loss to Tractor in the Persian Gulf Pro League game staged at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

It is the second time in a row the former Bafana Bafana tactician has suffered a loss with his new team after falling 3-1 to Kheybar Khorramabad last weekend.

Some South Africans feel Mosimane should consider returning to the Premier Soccer League, while others believe he is being sabotaged by the Blue Boys of Tehran.

Have a look at what GOAL readers said after the latest loss.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below