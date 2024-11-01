‘The results of coaching with a TV licence! Pitso Mosimane should come back home because Nasreddine Nabi is cooking noodles and Kaizer Chiefs will need a coach soon' - Fans

Football lovers share their mind after the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach suffered another loss with his new team in Iran.

On Thursday, Pitso Mosimane's Esteghlal FC suffered a 2-0 loss to Tractor in the Persian Gulf Pro League game staged at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

It is the second time in a row the former Bafana Bafana tactician has suffered a loss with his new team after falling 3-1 to Kheybar Khorramabad last weekend.

Some South Africans feel Mosimane should consider returning to the Premier Soccer League, while others believe he is being sabotaged by the Blue Boys of Tehran.

Have a look at what GOAL readers said after the latest loss.