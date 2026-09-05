The “rest” calendar: Inter top, Juventus bottom. Here are the recovery hours between one match and the next

Rest time shapes the economics of a season, between Serie A and the European cups. The fixture list and resource management become crucial from the start and affect the whole campaign, given the packed schedule: analysing the hours between league matches and the first four matchdays of the European cups, from September to the start of November, reveals a clear gap between Italy's biggest clubs.





Here is a look at the teams involved in Europe, 4 in the Champions League (Inter, Napoli, Roma, Como), Europa League (AC Milan, Juventus) and Conference League (Fiorentina).