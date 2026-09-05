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Juventus v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

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The “rest” calendar: Inter top, Juventus bottom. Here are the recovery hours between one match and the next

Inter
AC Milan
Juventus

Analysing the hours between league fixtures and the first four matchdays of the European competitions, a clear gap emerges between Italy’s big clubs

Rest time shapes the economics of a season, between Serie A and the European cups. The fixture list and resource management become crucial from the start and affect the whole campaign, given the packed schedule: analysing the hours between league matches and the first four matchdays of the European cups, from September to the start of November, reveals a clear gap between Italy's biggest clubs.


Here is a look at the teams involved in Europe, 4 in the Champions League (Inter, Napoli, Roma, Como), Europa League (AC Milan, Juventus) and Conference League (Fiorentina).

  • Inter

    Cristian Chivu 's side have the most generous schedule in terms of recovery time. From tomorrow's clash with Napoli through to the final match in November against Como, Inter are the club with more rest than any other team. 


    Inter-Napoli to Real Madrid-Inter: 75 hours of rest
    Real Madrid-Inter to Inter-Udinese: 143 hours and 45 minutes of rest
    Inter-Parma to Inter-Club Brugge: 75 hours of rest
    Inter-Club Brugge to Bologna-Inter: 93 hours of rest
    Bologna-Inter to Inter-Shakhtar: 99 hours of rest
    Inter-Shakthar to Inter-Fiorentina: 87 hours and 30 minutes of rest
    Milan-Inter to Feyenoord-Inter: 72 hours and 15 minutes of rest
    Feyenoord-Inter to Inter-Como: 117 hours

    TOTAL REST: 762 hours and 30 minutes (Before the Cups: 321 hours and 15 minutes, after the Cups 441 hours and 15 minutes)

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  • Napoli

    From Inter-Napoli to Napoli-Arsenal: 99 hours
    From Napoli-Arsenal to Napoli-Bologna: 93 hours
    From Napoli-Frosinone to Villarreal-Napoli: 72 hours and 15'
    From Villarreal-Napoli to Venezia-Napoli: 90 hours
    From Venezia-Napoli to Napoli-Bodo: 78 hours
    From Napoli-Bodo to Napoli-Roma: 93 hours
    From Juve-Napoli to Porto-Napoli: 72 hours and 15'
    From Porto-Napoli to Napoli-Lazio: 87 hours and 30'

    TOTAL REST: 685 hours (before the cup: 321 hours and 30', after the cup: 363 hours and 30')

  • Roma

    From Roma-Atalanta to Fenerbahce-Roma: 118 hours

    From Fenerbahce-Roma to Torino-Roma: 95 hours and 45'

    From Como-Roma to Roma-Real Madrid: 80 hours and 30'

    From Roma-Real Madrid to Roma-Genoa: 71 hours and 45'

    From Roma-Genoa to Roma-Slovan: 72 hours and 15'

    From Roma-Slovan to Napoli-Roma: 93 hours

    From Udinese-Roma to Manchester United-Roma: 75 hours

    From Man.United-Roma to Roma-Sassuolo: 95 hours and 45'



    TOTAL REST: 702 hours (before the cup: 345 hours and 45', after the cup: 356 hours and 15')

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