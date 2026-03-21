In the 4-0 victory over the Iron Men, the 30-year-old attacking player found the net twice, and was also directly involved in many of the German record champions’ other dangerous attacks.
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"The player whose talent is most underrated": Vincent Kompany heaps exceptional praise on FC Bayern Munich star
When asked after the final whistle whether he was surprised by this strong performance, Kompany said: "It doesn’t surprise me at all, but it always pleases me. Of all our lads, Serge is perhaps the one whose talent is most underrated. Because he’s sometimes injured and out of action. That’s why I’m always delighted when Serge shows just how good he is."
After a mixed pre-season, in which he often featured only as a substitute and contributed just 16 goal involvements (seven goals, nine assists) across 47 competitive matches, Gnabry has become an indispensable first-team regular under Kompany this season. He has scored ten goals and provided ten assists in 34 matches.
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Gnabry is also part of the national team under Nagelsmann
Partly as a result of this, Bayern extended the 30-year-old’s contract – which was originally due to run only until the summer of 2026 – ahead of schedule by a further two years, until 30 June 2028.
Furthermore, Gnabry has once again come into the spotlight in the German national team. He has been included in national team manager Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for the upcoming international matches against Switzerland and Ghana, and his chances of featuring in the World Cup are also looking good.
FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches
Date
Time
Match
Saturday, 4 April
3.30 pm
SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
Tuesday, 7 April
9.00 pm
Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League)
Saturday, 11 April
6.30 pm
FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
Wednesday, 15 April
9.00 pm
FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)