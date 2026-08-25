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Yildiz Juventus FiorentinaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

The medical opinion: "Yildiz will return in better condition than before"

Juventus
K. Yildiz
Serie A

Dr Fabrizio Tencone speaks, sports doctor and director of the Isokinetic centre in Turin

Dr Fabrizio Tencone, sports doctor and director of the Isokinetic centre in Turin, spoke to Repubblica about the injury suffered by Kenan Yildiz and the situation facing Juventus No 10: "It could almost be a fresh start. It is possible that he returns in better condition than at the start of this league campaign, because he would have resolved both problems".

  • "We need to understand whether it was a direct trauma or a change of direction, Dr Tencone clarified further. From the images, it is not possible to understand exactly what it is, whether it is a stress fracture or a consequence of the challenge. Without knowing precisely, every hypothesis remains open. The timescales are not very different and I believe they are no less than three months. We are naturally referring to a full recovery, a return to the pitch, being ready to play. If it were to happen more quickly, then all the better, but a bone requires that timescale to heal and to withstand the workload of a professional at his level".


    Finally: "He is suffering from patellar tendon tendinopathy and at the same time he could continue with treatment, making sure he has recovered from both problems when he returns to the pitch".


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Serie A
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Juventus
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Parma Calcio 1913
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