What Jaissle has built did not come by chance. It came through relentless work that let him forge a clear, distinct identity for Al-Ahli, one that anyone watching the team can recognise.
The German coach built a side that terrifies opponents with its counter-pressing, so much so that he's become the reference everyone cites on how it should be done.
Best of all, as opponents came to understand the approach and worked on its weaknesses, Jaissle started tweaking it to suit the team's circumstances, particularly last season.
Building an identity is no easy matter. Jaissle held the keys to his success, the first of which was stability, achieved through a defined squad that undergoes only minor changes at the start of each season.
Across his three seasons at Al-Ahli, Jaissle kept five foreign players over the age limit: Edouard Mendy, Roger Ibañez, Merih Demiral, Franck Kessié and Riyad Mahrez.
He entered his second season with seven foreign players from the previous campaign, after French winger Allan Saint-Maximin left and English striker Ivan Toney arrived, before Brazilian winger Galeno joined midway through the season.
Al-Ahli went into Jaissle's third season with seven foreign players from the previous year, having replaced Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga with Frenchman Enzo Millot.
That stability shaped a clear identity for the team. It showed in the levels they produced, the results they achieved, and the titles they added to the trophy cabinet.