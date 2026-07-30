The numbers only tell half the story. For the German coach, they were a means to an end: turning Al-Ahli into not just the best of Saudi football, but the best of Asia.

Jaissle never won the league, true. Yet he took a club from finishing third without any real competition in his first season to claiming that same spot after a fierce scrap with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr last term.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup eluded him too. But look at the trajectory. A round-of-32 exit in his first season nearly cost Jaissle his job. He responded by reaching the semi-final of the last edition, going down only on penalties to Al-Hilal.

Domestic silverware did arrive. Jaissle guided Al-Ahli to the 2025 Saudi Super Cup, a trophy that returned after a nine-year absence, beating Al-Qadsiah in the semi-final and then Al-Nassr in the final.

His crowning achievement came in Asia. Jaissle led Al-Ahli to their first AFC Champions League Elite title in 2025, negotiating a brutal run that saw him knock out traditional rivals Al-Hilal in the semi-final.

One title was not enough. He steered "Al-Raqi" to the crown again last season, winning twice a trophy the club had never lifted in their long history.