On a European night that leaves no room for half-measures, José Mourinho must look for his solution in the very place Real Madrid's managers have always overlooked.

Tomorrow's Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Inter Milan could throw up a heavyweight surprise. One of Castilla's gems may start.

Mourinho is weighing up Sisteró or Sergio Martínez to line up alongside Federico Valverde in midfield. This is no bolt from the blue. Two harsh realities have forced it upon the white side.