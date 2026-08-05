The "Fifa Gate" spectre returns: war over digital footprints paves the way to oust Infantino

Gianni Infantino finds himself in an unenviable position. The FIFA president is under fire from UEFA and a number of domestic federations, all determined to halt his project to sell off part of the World Cup tournament.

"Foot Mercato" published a lengthy report today weighing up Infantino's position and the possibility of his exit in the coming months over the "FIFA Forward project" scandal.

UEFA had already forced Infantino to abandon his plan to set up a commercial structure that would draw private-sector investors into future FIFA competitions. Now they have opened a new front, demanding the immediate preservation of every document tied to the case.

The threat is a serious one. Europe's governing body is no longer talking about strategic disagreements or governance differences. It is hinting at the courts, arbitration and regulatory complaints.

In its official notification to FIFA, UEFA asks for the preservation of emails, electronic documents, internal communications, financial offers, papers relating to investors, and all digitally stored information that could shed light on where the "FIFA Forward" project came from and how it was put together.