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Mohamed Mansi

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The carrot-and-stick approach: Bastoni flirts with Real Madrid and Mourinho

Transfers
LaLiga
Serie A
A. Bastoni
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Inter
Spain
Italy

The words of Tullio Tinti, agent of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, carry a clear message for any club eyeing his client this summer.

Speaking to Italy's Sky Sport, Tinti said: "There are still two years left on Bastoni's contract with Inter, he loves the club's colours, and he is not currently thinking about moving to any other team."

He added: "But if in the future a club appears that satisfies both Inter and the player, then we can discuss the matter, but there is currently nothing concrete to indicate the existence of any real negotiations."

According to "AS", Bastoni sits on the wishlist of Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho.

The Spanish paper described the agent's comments as a classic "carrot and stick" approach.

Tinti left the door ajar for a summer exit. If an offer arrives that satisfies both the player and the club, talks will begin.

Real Madrid, though, have not made a move for the Italian yet, despite his place among Mourinho's preferred targets. Los Blancos must sell before they buy, and the same applies to both positions Mourinho wants to strengthen: centre-back and midfield.

The Portuguese boss already has five defenders competing there: new arrival Konate, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Asencio and Militao.

  • Alessandro Bastoni InterGetty

    Bastoni an option until the end

    Should the current make-up of the squad change, Real Madrid can keep the Bastoni option on the table until the transfer window closes.

    Mourinho rates the Italian's solidity, his ability to carry the ball out from the back and his wealth of experience. He's a complete defender at the highest level, one who was part of the Italy squad crowned Euro 2020 champions.

    Inter Milan, for their part, are dropping hints too. Bastoni matters hugely to Cristian Chivu's plans, yet the club would listen to a suitable offer.

    Transfermarkt puts Bastoni's market value at around 65 million euros. The Italian club, meanwhile, want close to 70 million euros as a starting point for negotiations.

    Bastoni's contract runs until 2028, and he earns a net annual salary of 5.5 million euros.

    Reports have also linked the player to a case whose alleged events date back to 2020, a matter still under legal follow-up according to the report. Failure to resolve it could affect Real Madrid's potential interest in signing him down the line.

    Away from that, relations between Real Madrid and Inter Milan look very good, especially after the Dumfries deal worth 20 million euros. Inter officials also visited the Santiago Bernabéu to take in a "classic match".

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