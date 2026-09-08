The Ballon d'Or lands on DAZN: the event broadcast globally

Before the ceremony, fans will also be able to soak up the build-up through dedicated content and the special coverage scheduled.





"The Ballon d’Or is one of football’s most iconic events and a celebration of the players who inspire fans all over the world," said Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group. "We are delighted to bring the Ballon d’Or back to DAZN and to make it available free of charge to fans in 200 markets globally. As the leading global platform for sport, fans choose to connect to DAZN to follow some of the biggest sporting events and enjoy the best viewing experiences, and the Ballon d’Or is a perfect addition to our broad football offering. It is an excellent example of how DAZN brings fans closer to football’s biggest moments."





DAZN will not offer the Ballon d’Or free of charge and exclusively in all markets. In Turkey and Andorra, the live rights are not exclusive to DAZN. The excluded territories are France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Bulgaria, Hungary, Georgia, Romania and Armenia.