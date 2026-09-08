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FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2024AFP

Translated by

The Ballon d'Or lands on DAZN: the event broadcast globally

DAZN will show the Ballon d'Or ceremony live and free to fans around the world, taking football's most prestigious individual awards night to a global audience.


After tonight's nominations announcement, the date is set for Monday 26 October 2026, when the best male and female players will gather in London to discover who will lift football's most coveted individual prize.

  • FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2024AFP

    Since 1956, the Ballon d'Or ceremony has honoured football's finest talents. France Football magazine presents the award to those who have stood out most over the season, judging their individual performances, the results they have achieved and their behaviour off the pitch.


    Last year's winners included Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembélé, who took the men's award, and Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, who won the women's Ballon d'Or for the third straight year and set a record.

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  • Alongside the live broadcast, DAZN will serve as the Global Gold Sponsoring Partner of the Ballon d'Or in the "Sports Broadcast Services" and "Sports OTT Services" categories, further strengthening the Group's presence at one of world football's most prestigious events.

  • Before the ceremony, fans will also be able to soak up the build-up through dedicated content and the special coverage scheduled.


    "The Ballon d’Or is one of football’s most iconic events and a celebration of the players who inspire fans all over the world," said Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group. "We are delighted to bring the Ballon d’Or back to DAZN and to make it available free of charge to fans in 200 markets globally. As the leading global platform for sport, fans choose to connect to DAZN to follow some of the biggest sporting events and enjoy the best viewing experiences, and the Ballon d’Or is a perfect addition to our broad football offering. It is an excellent example of how DAZN brings fans closer to football’s biggest moments."


    DAZN will not offer the Ballon d’Or free of charge and exclusively in all markets. In Turkey and Andorra, the live rights are not exclusive to DAZN. The excluded territories are France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Bulgaria, Hungary, Georgia, Romania and Armenia.

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