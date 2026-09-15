Here's what will change. Until last season, the bottom team in each of the four League A groups went straight down to League B, while every third-placed side played a relegation play-off against the runners-up in League B. In the 2026/2027 Nations League, only the two worst fourth-placed teams will go down automatically, the two best third-placed teams across the four groups will stay in League A, and the two worst third-placed teams, along with the two best fourth-placed teams, will go into play-offs against the runners-up in the four League B groups. Italy have four matches in 11 days, a real tour de force, and by the end of it they will probably know whether they can still hope to reach the quarter-finals or whether they have to fight to stay in League A.