Teboho Mokoena opens up after Bafana Bafana's painful World Cup exit - 'We felt we could have done much better'

South Africa's rollercoaster journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup reached a painful conclusion as a 92nd-minute strike from Stephen Eustáquio secured a 1-0 victory for Canada.

The defeat in the Round of 32 ended Bafana Bafana's dreams of progressing further, despite a competitive performance that saw them dominate large portions of the ball.

Hugo Broos’ side enjoyed 58% possession but struggled to find the clinical touch required at this level, testing the Canadian goalkeeper only once throughout the match.

The late winner was a cruel blow for a South African side that had made history by becoming the first Bafana squad to reach the knockout stages of a World Cup following a landmark 1-0 win over South Korea in the group phase.