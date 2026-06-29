Teboho Mokoena opens up after Bafana Bafana's painful World Cup exit - 'We felt we could have done much better'
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A heartbreaking conclusion in North America
South Africa's rollercoaster journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup reached a painful conclusion as a 92nd-minute strike from Stephen Eustáquio secured a 1-0 victory for Canada.
The defeat in the Round of 32 ended Bafana Bafana's dreams of progressing further, despite a competitive performance that saw them dominate large portions of the ball.
Hugo Broos’ side enjoyed 58% possession but struggled to find the clinical touch required at this level, testing the Canadian goalkeeper only once throughout the match.
The late winner was a cruel blow for a South African side that had made history by becoming the first Bafana squad to reach the knockout stages of a World Cup following a landmark 1-0 win over South Korea in the group phase.
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Missing pieces in the engine room
The tactical setup for the clash saw Teboho Mokoena return to the starting line-up after serving a one-match suspension.
However, the absence of veteran playmaker Themba Zwane proved to be a significant hurdle.
'Mshishi' was serving a three-match FIFA ban following his red card in the tournament opener against Mexico, leaving a creative void in the middle of the park.
With Zwane unavailable, Bafana struggled to transition effectively from defence to attack.
Broos attempted to adjust by introducing Thalente Mbatha in place of Relebohile Mofokeng at halftime, but the tactical shift yielded few results.
South Africa were forced into a defensive low block for long periods, which eventually crumbled under Canadian pressure in the dying moments of stoppage time.
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Inside a sombre dressing room
Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the defeat, a visibly emotional Mokoena described the mood among the players.
"It was so quiet in the locker room. Everybody is sad, that is how we are feeling right now.
"We felt we could have done much better, especially after how we lost the game," Mokoena stated, reflecting the collective disappointment of the squad.
Despite the pain of the exit, the Mamelodi Sundowns star acknowledged the significance of what the team had achieved in reaching the knockout phase.
"I know we can be proud of ourselves by creating history, but the way we lost is still bittersweet, you know," the midfielder added.
- AFP
Lessons for the future
The 27-year-old emphasised that the defeat serves as a harsh lesson regarding the standards required on the global stage.
Mokoena highlighted that ruthlessness in front of goal is what separates the elite teams from the rest when the stakes are at their highest.
"At the highest level, the margins are very small. When you get your chances, you must convert, you know," Mokoena explained.
"They didn’t get many chances; they got one, and they scored.
"So that’s the lesson we take going forward."
As Bafana Bafana head home, they do so with their heads held high, even if the "what ifs" of the Canada clash will linger for some time.