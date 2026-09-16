Tammy Abraham double sends Aston Villa into Carabao Cup fourth round

Abraham's match-winning display served as the perfect response to his manager. Emery was reportedly willing to let the forward leave during the summer transfer window, actively challenging him to produce more on the pitch.

Refusing to step aside, Abraham rejected loan moves to both Ipswich Town and Everton in order to fight for his place. His intense desire to prove his worth was clearly evident throughout the tie against Coventry.

The pressure on Abraham had intensified following the £65 million arrival of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea. However, his two calm finishes demonstrated that he remains a highly valuable asset for the Villans.