Since Itumeleng Khune left Kaizer Chiefs, the Premier Soccer League giants have struggled to get an able replacement.

After the legendary star's exit, the Glamour Boys scoured the market and signed Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari. The former TS Galaxy star struggled to impose himself as the number one choice and is currently below Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma in the pecking order.

Among the three, Petersen has earned the coaches' trust, and he has reciprocated that with impressive performances.

The 32-year-old has played 26 games, kept 15 clean sheets, and conceded 16 goals across all competitions.

Now, the Soweto giants are keen to keep their goalkeeper for longer by extending his deal, according to SABC Sports.