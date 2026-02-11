Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Itumeleng Khune and Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsGOAL
Khothatso Leballo

Itumeleng Khune lauds Brandon Petersen for taking 'his game to a whole different level and carrying Kaizer Chiefs' amid raging big Bafana Bafana debate

The Amakhosi goalkeeping department seems to have stabilised together with the defence, making it difficult for opponents to breach the Soweto giants. That solidity at the back is expected to make the Glamour Boys strong, giving them a chance of winning at least a piece of silverware this 2025/26 season.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs' undisputed number one goalkeeper

    Brandon Petersen has emerged as Kaizer Chiefs' number one goalkeeper after years of the club struggling to have a reliable custodian.

    In recent years, Chiefs have rotated goalkeepers, including during Itumeleng Khune's final seasons at Naturena.

    But they have now settled for Petersen who has been impressive between the sticks, earning himself the armband and Khune hails the current Amakhosi number one keeper. 

    • Advertisement
  • Itumeleng Khune, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Khune waxes lyrical about Petersen

    “Being a leader of the team comes with a huge responsibility and I’m happy that Brandon Petersen has taken his game to a whole different level, he’s been carrying the team and the players,” Khune said as per iDiski Times.  

    “It shows with his performances, and I’m proud of him, I need to say he needs to keep up the good work. It’s very pleasing to see how the team has improved [defensively] under coach Kaze and Ben Youssef.  

    “I’m happy to see Brandon inspiring the team to keeping more clean sheets and obviously that wouldn’t be possible without his defence, so I’m happy to see the improvement in the team," he added.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, May 2025Backpage

    What makes Petersen tick this season?

    Petersen has managed to keep 15 clean sheets in 25 games across all competitions this season.

    That places him among the best goalkeepers in the PSL as he shows his solidity between the posts.

    It also shows Chiefs' improvement at the back this season, with Petersen being part of the defensive setup.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2025.BackPagePix

    The Petersen Bafana debate

    Before the 2025 AFCON tournament, there were already calls for Petersen to be included in the Bafana Bafana squad.

    But he was left out and there are now renewed calls for him to be included in the South Africa squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he continues with the good performances. 

CAF Confederations Cup
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Siwelele crest
Siwelele
SIW
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
0