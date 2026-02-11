Itumeleng Khune lauds Brandon Petersen for taking 'his game to a whole different level and carrying Kaizer Chiefs' amid raging big Bafana Bafana debate
Chiefs' undisputed number one goalkeeper
Brandon Petersen has emerged as Kaizer Chiefs' number one goalkeeper after years of the club struggling to have a reliable custodian.
In recent years, Chiefs have rotated goalkeepers, including during Itumeleng Khune's final seasons at Naturena.
But they have now settled for Petersen who has been impressive between the sticks, earning himself the armband and Khune hails the current Amakhosi number one keeper.
Khune waxes lyrical about Petersen
“Being a leader of the team comes with a huge responsibility and I’m happy that Brandon Petersen has taken his game to a whole different level, he’s been carrying the team and the players,” Khune said as per iDiski Times.
“It shows with his performances, and I’m proud of him, I need to say he needs to keep up the good work. It’s very pleasing to see how the team has improved [defensively] under coach Kaze and Ben Youssef.
“I’m happy to see Brandon inspiring the team to keeping more clean sheets and obviously that wouldn’t be possible without his defence, so I’m happy to see the improvement in the team," he added.
What makes Petersen tick this season?
Petersen has managed to keep 15 clean sheets in 25 games across all competitions this season.
That places him among the best goalkeepers in the PSL as he shows his solidity between the posts.
It also shows Chiefs' improvement at the back this season, with Petersen being part of the defensive setup.
The Petersen Bafana debate
Before the 2025 AFCON tournament, there were already calls for Petersen to be included in the Bafana Bafana squad.
But he was left out and there are now renewed calls for him to be included in the South Africa squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he continues with the good performances.