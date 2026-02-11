Itumeleng Khune lauds Brandon Petersen for taking 'his game to a whole different level and carrying Kaizer Chiefs' amid raging big Bafana Bafana debate

Brandon Petersen has emerged as Kaizer Chiefs' number one goalkeeper after years of the club struggling to have a reliable custodian.

In recent years, Chiefs have rotated goalkeepers, including during Itumeleng Khune's final seasons at Naturena.

But they have now settled for Petersen who has been impressive between the sticks, earning himself the armband and Khune hails the current Amakhosi number one keeper.