Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Doctor Khumalo wades into Brandon Petersen's contract situation at Kaizer Chiefs after goalkeeper entered the final months of current deal

For the first time in recent seasons, the Soweto giants look settled in the goalkeeping department, bringing a sense of calm at the back. This renewed stability marks a clear improvement in a once-problematic area of their squad, and it could prove decisive in their push for the Premier Soccer League title.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Petersen approaching the end of his Chiefs contract

    Brandon Petersen joined Kaizer Chiefs from Bidvest Wits in July 2021 when Itumeleng Khune was the first-choice goalkeeper.

    But the former Cape Town Spurs custodian has risen to become, not only the Amakhosi first-choice goalkeeper, but captain as well.

    Now, his Chiefs contract is expiring in June, and club legend Doctor Khumalo advocates for Petersen to be given a new deal.

  • Doctor KhumaloBackpagepix

    Why should Petersen get a new deal?

    “I think it’s a good thing for him to get a new contract,” he said on Soccerzone as per iDiski Times.  

    “Because he’s been outstanding, he’s been doing very well irrespective of the results that happened in Cairo.  

    “But, overall, he went a couple of games without conceding, and probably that’s the reason why we see Kaizer Chiefs third or fourth on the log.  

    “I thought Brandon did very, very well there. Actually, he did very well so far," Khumalo concluded.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Petersen's impressive season

    Petersen is one of the best-performing goalkeepers in the Premier Soccer League this season.

    He has so far managed to keep 15 clean sheets in 26 games across all competitions while conceding 16 goals.

    That kind of form could prove key to Chiefs' ambitions to be crowned Premier Soccer League champions at the end of the campaign. 

  • Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Petersen's Bafana debate rages on

    Petersen's form has sparked calls for him to be included in the Bafana Bafana squad.

    There is still competition for places in the national side as goalkeepers fight to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.  

    Ronwen is currently the Bafana first-choice goalkeeper, doubling as the team captain.

    Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine is also the Bafana second-choice shot-stopper, while Ricardo Goss is also in the national team set-up.

