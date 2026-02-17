Doctor Khumalo wades into Brandon Petersen's contract situation at Kaizer Chiefs after goalkeeper entered the final months of current deal

“I think it’s a good thing for him to get a new contract,” he said on Soccerzone as per iDiski Times.

“Because he’s been outstanding, he’s been doing very well irrespective of the results that happened in Cairo.

“But, overall, he went a couple of games without conceding, and probably that’s the reason why we see Kaizer Chiefs third or fourth on the log.

“I thought Brandon did very, very well there. Actually, he did very well so far," Khumalo concluded.