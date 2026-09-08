Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
AC Milan v AS Livorno Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Taarabt retires, former AC Milan and Genoa player: "Thanks to all my teams"

A. Taarabt
AC Milan
Genoa

The Moroccan midfielder, born in 1989, says goodbye to playing football

Adel Taarabt, a Moroccan born in 1989, the former Milan (2014) and Genoa (2017-18) midfielder, has retired from football. Taarabt, who made his name above all with QPR and Benfica, announced the decision on his official Instagram profile: "I knew this day would come: the time has come to close this chapter. Football has been such an important part of my life for so many years. It has given me wonderful memories, allowed me to meet incredible people and experience moments I will never forget."

  • Taarabt added: "I just want to say thank you to every team I played for, every manager, every team-mate, every member of staff and, of course, every fan who showed me affection along the way. To all the teams I had the honour of representing, from Lens to Sharjah (his last club, in the United Arab Emirates, ed.), thank you for being part of my story".


    He ended with: "Representing Morocco will always have a special place in my heart. There were good moments, difficult moments, mistakes, fantastic nights… everything. But this was my journey and I would not change it for anything in the world". For the Morocco national team, Taarabt made 30 appearances and scored 4 goals.


    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC
Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL