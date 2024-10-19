SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's trip to Limpopo for a Carling Knockout Last-16 clash with Matsatsantsa on Saturday.

SuperSport United are out to frustrate Kaizer Chiefs' quest to end a nine-year trophy drought when the two sides tackle each other at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Soweto giants are the most successful team in the Carling Knockout with 13 titles and would want to reclaim it from defending champions Stellenbosch FC.

But they face wounded SuperSport who are keen on making up for their MTN8 early exit as well as a difficult start to their Premier Soccer League campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between SuperSport and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.