SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's trip to Limpopo for South African top-flight fixture with Matsatsantsa this weekend.

SuperSport United have a massive opportunity to avenge their Carling Knockout exit when they host Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League outing this weekend.

The Glamour Boys claimed a 4-0 win to seal their quarter-final ticket at the expense of the Swanky Boys who have had a poor start to the 2024-25 season across all competitions.

The Soweto Giants are desperate to end their nine-year trophy drought explaining their recent performances under coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between SuperSport and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.