Super Bowl LIX is just days away, as the Kansas City Chiefs look to make it three-straight titles to become World Champions once again, while the Philadelphia Eagles stand in their way. Led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills to advance to the championship game, while the Eagles and young up-and-coming QB Jalen Hurts are looking to upset the trophy holders in this year's finale.

It's a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Eagles 38-35 in 2023, too -- meaning the stakes are higher than ever.

Mahomes, however, is more than just an NFL quarterback. He's a unique story in the sporting world, taking on the role of owner, influencer, and advocate for other sporting leagues around the U.S. -- notably, soccer.

He and his wife Brittany Mahomes are co-owners of NWSL side Kansas City Current and minority owners of MLS side Sporting Kansas City. They have proved to be an influential figure for both, too.

Brittany is a former pro, playing collegiately with the Texas-Tyler Patriots and briefly in Iceland with UMF Afturelding. She joined the Current's ownership in 2020, followed by the Chiefs QB in 2023.

But in addition to his support of the Current, Patrick has played a big role in his ownership with Sporting KC on the MLS side, too. In 2023, it was reported by the KC Star that Mahomes was part of the Western Conference clubs' pursuit to land former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the Portuguese forward's landing in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr. The QB was part of a massive plan to lure him stateside, and ultimately, push for his signature.

One year later, Mahomes was a supporter at a Sporting KC match against Inter Miami, where he became the center of social media off a hilarious interaction with the Herons' Lionel Messi ahead of kickoff.

Those are just moments, though. For over a decade now, he's shown his love for the game on social media, and now, he's putting that passion into dedication to grow the game in Kansas City and the United States.

In a sense, the Chiefs QB has come one of the NFL's biggest American soccer supporters in recent years -- and ahead of Super Bowl LIX, just perhaps, it might give you a team to root for as a result if you're a neutral, too.

