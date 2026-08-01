Sudden collapse: Real Madrid worry their fans with a lacklustre draw

Real Madrid impressed in the first half of their friendly against Fiorentina, then watched their level collapse after the break. They had to settle for a 2-2 draw on Saturday evening.

Endrick and Alexis Seria scored for Los Blancos, on a night that also handed debuts to Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi.

In its analysis, "AS" reported that Real Madrid looked keener to press and win the ball back in the first half, before enduring worrying minutes of collapse in the second.

There was no win, but defeats at this stage don't hurt. Real Madrid always take their notes.

Individually, Dumfries made his first appearance in the club's shirt without drawing much attention, and Carlos Espi also featured for the first time. Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, looked more developed, particularly going forward compared to his defensive work.

Arda Guler produced some distinctive technical touches. Endrick played with excessive enthusiasm, all that activity helping him score, though his haste and overeagerness to prove himself hurt his overall level.

Manager Jose Mourinho is currently working through a comprehensive assessment phase. He wants to separate the players capable of staying from those who don't deserve the chance, testing the academy prospects and working to shake off the psychological scars of the past two seasons, both of which ended without silverware.

The shape of Mourinho's plan has begun to emerge. He leans on a 4-2-3-1 that sometimes shifts into a 3-4-2-1, a switch that could accommodate Diomande on arrival alongside Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior together, which demands an extremely strong defensive line.

Against Fiorentina, Real Madrid started with seven players from the first team and four from the reserves.

Camavinga and Valverde took charge of the midfield, with Guler behind the striker and Arnold in a hybrid role between third centre-back and third midfielder. Dumfries pushed forward plenty on the right flank, which comes naturally to a player who always prefers the opponent's half to defending.

Mourinho also handed a chance to two young defenders with experience in Real Madrid's and Spain's age categories: Joan Martinez, 18, and Mario Rivas, 19, the son of former defender Nano Rivas.