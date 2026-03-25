The survey, which was done by Full Circle Research in March, polled 2,000 U.S. adults.

Here were the key results:



• A clear majority of Americans are bought in, with 75 percent expecting to follow the 2026 tournament in some capacity

• Hardcore engagement is more limited, as just 26 percent say they plan to watch “a lot” of matches

• That number climbs significantly among millennials, where 37 percent expect to follow closely

Sports Business Journal conducted the research ahead of its Business of Soccer conference, which kicks off Wednesday.