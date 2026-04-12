On Sunday, French network RMC Sport ran a report under the headline: “France or Morocco? Why hasn’t Ayoub Bouadi decided yet?”
The report underlines his promising future, noting, “The Lille midfielder shows remarkable maturity for an 18-year-old and already possesses considerable experience. He has played in 58 French league matches (scoring two goals), nine Champions League matches and ten Europa League matches.”
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His form has already earned him call-ups to several French youth squads: U16 (8 matches), U17 (5), U18 (3), U20 (1), and most recently U21 (10 matches, one goal).
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