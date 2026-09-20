Nicolo Campo
'You cannot play just one half!' – Claude Makelele and Steve McManaman drop harsh Real Madrid verdict
Galactico icons set high stakes for Madrid derby
Real Madrid legends Steve McManaman and Claude Makelele joined ESPN FC to dissect the tactical challenges facing Los Blancos ahead of Sunday's derby against Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. With league leaders Barcelona six points ahead, both former stars declared defeat completely unacceptable.
Diego Simeone's hosts trail Real Madrid by just two points, making victory vital for both capital clubs.
The Galactico pair insisted that maintaining championship momentum requires an immediate statement performance away from home.
- Bernd Müller
Makelele urges proactive attack over defensive caution
Addressing tactical choices on ESPN FC, Makelele forcefully argued that Real Madrid must abandon defensive timidity and embrace a proactive offensive setup. He urged the coaching staff to field attack-minded profiles capable of imposing dominance from the opening whistle.
Makelele stressed that retreating into a passive shape against top-tier opposition creates unnecessary vulnerability.
"Real Madrid must show a dominant performance for 90 minutes and play more offensively, rather than defensively," Makelele stated. "You have to be brave and put out attacking players."
Pundits call out dangerous performance inconsistency
McManaman and Makelele expressed concern over Real Madrid's tendency to deliver patchy, two-half performances this season. The team has repeatedly struggled to sustain tactical control across a full 90 minutes, relying instead on late individual magic.
Young striker Carlos Espi has already netted two stoppage-time winners this term, including late heroics against Elche last time out.
"You cannot play just one half of football at this level," McManaman warned during the broadcast. "Relying on late moments is dangerous against a team like Atletico."
- Pressinphoto
Former midfield general predicts 3-2 Real Madrid triumph
Despite highlighting structural flaws, Makelele remains confident that Real Madrid's top-tier individual firepower will prove decisive in a high-intensity battle. The French legend predicted a thrilling 3-2 victory for Los Blancos at the Metropolitano.
A win would narrow the gap on Barcelona while providing vital momentum before domestic action continues.
"I think Real Madrid will win this game 3-2," Makelele concluded.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting