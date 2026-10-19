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Juventus Inside Spalletti Carnevali 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Spalletti and the players are not 'Juventus material': Carnevali must intervene immediately

Juventus
Originals
Opinion
L. Spalletti
G. Bremer

After Juventus-Lazio 0-3, a disarming post-match aftermath at Juventus. For Carnevali, it is time for tough decisions.

A Juventus unlike any we have seen before. Not because of what happened on the pitch. Unfortunately for Juventus fans, there have been other defeats like the one against Lazio in recent years. The successive defeats to Atalanta and Fiorentina that cost Thiago Motta his job spring to mind. But nothing compares to the post-match scene that unfolded late on Sunday evening inside the Allianz Stadium: a player on loan who has been in Turin for only three months (Guglielmo Vicario) sent out first to speak at the press conference at such a delicate moment; a captain (Gleison Bremer) openly blaming some of his team-mates, something recent Juve captains (from Del Piero to Buffon, and then Chiellini and Locatelli) would never have done in public; a manager (Luciano Spalletti) who rebuked Bremer, then said he was no longer sure the team were following him.


That is not the Juve way. At least, it is not the way of the 'real Juve', who always presented a united front on and off the pitch, in victory and defeat. After a defeat left Juventus 12th in the table during the 2015-16 season, Buffon's words in the dressing room at Reggio Emilia reflected the responsibility at the heart of the club's identity. They set in motion the remarkable comeback that led to the Serie A title.

  • Carnevali, prove you are Juventus material

    Yesterday, Juventus were disheartening on the pitch and off it: everyone went their own way, short of ideas and putting themselves before the team. Many of these Juventus players, and perhaps the manager, have seen this before. The Old Lady have endured plenty of crises in recent months and years, but the current Juventus hierarchy face their first test of this kind.


    This is the first serious crisis Giovanni Carnevali and Frederic Massara have faced since joining Juventus. For Carnevali, it is already an important test: some players, and perhaps the manager too, are showing they are not 'Juventus material'. Is Carnevali 'Juventus material'?Today he has his first chance to prove it by redefining how the players and the team communicate publicly and, above all, making a definitive decision on the manager. Carnevali did not choose the manager, who had just signed a two-year contract extension when Carnevali arrived. The season is still long, but it is already slipping away: can Juventus afford to continue it with a manager whom the team may no longer follow? They urgently need solutions and decisions before it is too late, and before the prospect of failing to qualify for the Champions League for a second consecutive season becomes reality, with disastrous sporting and financial consequences.


    Carnevali has two options: change the manager or defend him to the hilt, even in the face of a dressing room that may, as Spalletti suggests, be pulling in another direction.

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Europa League

22 Oct 2026

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