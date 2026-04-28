Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates didn't meet the expectations? 'I was very disappointed'

Former Chiefs coach Sergio Dos Santos was not impressed with what he saw at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

"It was a disappointing game; with the Derby, I was very disappointed," Dos Santos told KickOff.

"Orlando Pirates in the first half were very cautious; they didn't take too many chances; they didn't want to get caught.

"Kaizer Chiefs were a little bit more attack-minded, but the passing was going astray; there was nothing happening in that first half from both teams. Really nothing happening."