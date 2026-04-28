Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates didn't meet the expectations? 'I was very disappointed'
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The big result?
Kaizer Chiefs avoided a seventh straight league loss against rivals Orlando Pirates to come closer to their top-three target.
Bucs also managed to stay a point clear of rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the Premier Soccer League crown.
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Disappointing Derby?
Former Chiefs coach Sergio Dos Santos was not impressed with what he saw at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.
"It was a disappointing game; with the Derby, I was very disappointed," Dos Santos told KickOff.
"Orlando Pirates in the first half were very cautious; they didn't take too many chances; they didn't want to get caught.
"Kaizer Chiefs were a little bit more attack-minded, but the passing was going astray; there was nothing happening in that first half from both teams. Really nothing happening."
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Petersen lauded after his heroics
Bafana Bafana international Brandon Petersen pulled some great saves to keep Chiefs in the game, eventually winning the Man of the Match Award.
"Kaizer Chiefs can thank Brandon Petersen for surviving, and Pirates also in the second half were much better than in the first half because the coach changed the tactics a little bit," Dos Santos added.
"They put the full-backs a little more, so there was more support, so in the second half they were more dangerous than in the first half. Chiefs scored against the run of play.
"We must give Pirates credit because they bounced back very, very well. And the coach made two very clever changes. He pushed Sebelebele a little bit up in the second half; he caused a lot of problems for Chiefs," he further explained.
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Why did Soweto Derby disappoint?
"But for the Derby the game was a little bit disappointing: ball control from the players, losing possession easily, no action, very little shooting – I mean, the goalkeeper of Orlando Pirates, I don't think he made the saves in the whole of the second half – and bad marking off the ball," Dos Santos argued.
"I mean, you saw the Orlando Pirates equaliser, Bradley Cross; he wants to beat three or four Pirates players in his own half when his team is leading 1-0?
"Get the ball, make the break and pass it. They stole the ball from him, bang bang boom! There is a difference between those who can do it and those who cannot," he concluded.