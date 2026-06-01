Southampton issue statement after coach Tonda Eckert's 'deplorable' spying operation revealed by EFL following Championship play-off debacle

Southampton formally acknowledged the findings of the arbitration panel regarding their unsuccessful appeal against sanctions imposed by the EFL. The case, which has been dubbed a spygate scandal, has cast a long shadow over the club's campaign, particularly following a disappointing conclusion to their Championship play-off journey that saw them banished from the final against Hull after admitting to monitoring their opponents' training sessions

On Monday, the EFL published the written explanation for the punishment handed to the Saints, describing the scheme as a "contrived and determined plan from the top down" that was approved by coach Tonda Eckert. The governing body released WhatsApp messages sent between staff members that showed the manager was "adamant" that an analyst be sent to watch opponents.

In a detailed statement, the club admitted that they fell short of the required standards and accepted the panel's verdict on their conduct.

"We accept that the club breached the relevant regulations, and we recognise that the disciplinary bodies were entitled to conclude that proof of sporting advantage was not necessary in order to establish a serious offence."