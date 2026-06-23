South Korea defender Lee Han-beom reveals strategy to contain Bafana Bafana – ‘We aim to avoid leaving space behind’

The stakes could not be higher for Thursday’s showdown, as both South Korea and South Africa enter their final Group A fixture with advancement to the Round of 32 on the line.

Mexico have already booked their place in the knockout stages with a perfect six points, leaving the remaining three teams to fight for survival.

South Korea currently occupy the driver's seat in second place with three points, while South Africa sit at the bottom of the pile on a single point, trailing Czechia on goal difference.

While a draw might be enough to see the Asian giants through, Lee Han-beom has made it clear that his teammates are not looking for a stalemate.

“The players absolutely do not have the mindset that we can settle for a draw against South Africa,” Lee said, per The Chosun Daily.

“There is no complacency, and we are preparing with the determination to win.”