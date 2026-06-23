South Korea defender Lee Han-beom reveals strategy to contain Bafana Bafana – ‘We aim to avoid leaving space behind’
- AFP
Battle for the Round of 32
The stakes could not be higher for Thursday’s showdown, as both South Korea and South Africa enter their final Group A fixture with advancement to the Round of 32 on the line.
Mexico have already booked their place in the knockout stages with a perfect six points, leaving the remaining three teams to fight for survival.
South Korea currently occupy the driver's seat in second place with three points, while South Africa sit at the bottom of the pile on a single point, trailing Czechia on goal difference.
While a draw might be enough to see the Asian giants through, Lee Han-beom has made it clear that his teammates are not looking for a stalemate.
“The players absolutely do not have the mindset that we can settle for a draw against South Africa,” Lee said, per The Chosun Daily.
“There is no complacency, and we are preparing with the determination to win.”
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Targeting the Bafana build-up
A central part of South Korea's preparation involves disrupting the rhythm of Bafana Bafana’s captain, Ronwen Williams.
The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper is renowned for his composure and distribution, acting as an auxiliary playmaker for Hugo Broos' side.
Lee identified the goalkeeper as a primary target for the Korean press.
“Since the goalkeeper has good kicking and build-up skills, applying pressure upfront will be important,” Lee explained.
By suffocating Williams' options from the back, Korea hope to prevent South Africa from establishing their preferred possession-based game, forcing them into hurried clearances rather than controlled attacks.
- Getty Images Sport
Managing South Africa’s electric pace
Beyond the build-up phase, the Korean defensive line is bracing itself for a physical test against South Africa's lightning-fast attackers.
The likes of Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko, and Iqraam Rayners have been identified as the chief threats on the counter-attack, leading to a specific tactical adjustment regarding the height of the defensive line.
“Defensively, since the opposing players are fast, we aim to avoid leaving space behind when pushing up the defensive line,” Lee noted.
The strategy suggests a more cautious approach to their high-line press, ensuring that the Taegeuk Warriors are not caught out by long balls over the top aimed at Bafana’s pacy forward line.
- AFP
Inside info from the Club World Cup
South Korea’s preparations have been bolstered by first-hand intelligence from within the squad.
Goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo has been sharing his experiences from last year's FIFA Club World Cup, where he faced several of the current Bafana stars who play for Mamelodi Sundowns.
This inside knowledge has given the Korean coaching staff a clearer picture of what to expect.
With both nations' World Cup dreams hanging in the balance, it remains to be seen if Lee’s defensive blueprint can withstand the pressure of a high-stakes final group match.
For South Africa, the task is simple: they must win and hope other results go their way to continue their journey in North America.