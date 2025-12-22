South Africans warned against 'unwanted pressure' around Bafana Bafana as Hugo Broos sets AFCON focus on Angola who are 'strong and a nightmare'

"Sometimes it's good to be ambitious; it's good also to set the standards and expectations as well for the team, for the players, and for everyone who is involved," Mhlongo said on The Carwash Podcast.

"But at the same time, we need to be wary of how we put out those things, especially for the country at large, because for us, custodians of football, and I'm talking as a fan right now, it's easy to misquote and misinterpret what you are saying.

"When things don't work out, because yes, we've had a fantastic run throughout, so many games unbeaten under coach Hugo Broos, and we've seen great nations go through that. We saw Spain coming into 2010 as the winner, and then in the following campaign, they struggled. They even lost the Euros," he added.

"We saw Italy doing the same thing. We saw France reaching the 2006 final, but after that, they've been horrible. We saw the most famous one, the most recent one as well, which was Germany in Brazil. They were a masterclass. They were hammering everyone, and then, in the following 2018 World Cup, they were horrible; they were horrendous.

"So, all those things, we will never know what might happen, because we have two back-to-back major tournaments. We have AFCON right now, and a lot can still happen."