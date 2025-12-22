Angola coach dismisses Bafana Bafana's perceived superiority 'statistics make people talk' and warns 'the target is to beat South Africa'

“I think statistics make people talk, but the reality is tomorrow [tonight],” Beaumelle told journalists in his pre-match conference.

“Every competition is different, and for us, the target is not only to play and to beat South Africa. The target is to start in a good way because it’s a long process.

“The Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] is a one-month tournament, and we just have to start the way we have to start. Of course, in any competition, there are three ways: a win, a draw, or a loss,” he added.

“If we win, it will be perfect, and it will change the statistics against Bafana Bafana. If we draw or if we lose, we still have two games to go [against Egypt and Zimbabwe in Group B]."

“So we are ready to start a long competition, and the main target is not only to play against Bafana Bafana. It’s just a long process, and we are ready to start," the Frenchman explained.

"I don't want to talk about the strategy, but we are prepared for this match. Bafana Bafana are part of the teams that are favourites to win the competition, so that puts some pressure on them, and for us to be the outsiders is a good thing."