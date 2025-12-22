Angola coach dismisses Bafana Bafana's perceived superiority 'statistics make people talk' and warns 'the target is to beat South Africa'
Angola declare readiness
Angola and South Africa will clash in search of their first three points during their Group B opening match set to take place on Monday.
There is high anticipation from both camps, each hoping to win and set the right tone for a tournament they hope to do well in.
Angola's head coach Patrice Beaumelle believes that Bafana are favourites and he believes that tag places them under immense pressure.
Angola's Primary target
“I think statistics make people talk, but the reality is tomorrow [tonight],” Beaumelle told journalists in his pre-match conference.
“Every competition is different, and for us, the target is not only to play and to beat South Africa. The target is to start in a good way because it’s a long process.
“The Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] is a one-month tournament, and we just have to start the way we have to start. Of course, in any competition, there are three ways: a win, a draw, or a loss,” he added.
“If we win, it will be perfect, and it will change the statistics against Bafana Bafana. If we draw or if we lose, we still have two games to go [against Egypt and Zimbabwe in Group B]."
“So we are ready to start a long competition, and the main target is not only to play against Bafana Bafana. It’s just a long process, and we are ready to start," the Frenchman explained.
"I don't want to talk about the strategy, but we are prepared for this match. Bafana Bafana are part of the teams that are favourites to win the competition, so that puts some pressure on them, and for us to be the outsiders is a good thing."
Broos confident
On his part, Hugo Broos has dropped a hint on how he expects to line up his players for their AFCON opening showdown.
“Surely [I have an idea of how the team will set up], we did the analysis of the opponents in the past weeks,” Broos said in the pre-match press conference.
“I have an idea, but as you know, the team won’t be changed a lot if you compare it with the previous matches.
“But again, maybe there will be some changes because they are opponents that play another football than 'African football', if I can put it like that," the Belgian added.
“So, we have to be aware of that and the qualities. I think we will have to see which team is the best to start on the day.”
SA tipped to do well
Even before Group B games begin, South Africa and Egypt have been tipped to advance from the group.
Former Al Ahly head coach Hossam El Badry said the Pharaohs and Bafana can even reach the ultimate stage of the competition, given the kind of players they have.
“Obviously, it’s a group that will not be easy. I’m expecting Egypt and South Africa to qualify from this group,” El Badry said.
“As for South Africa, they have some young players, very good players, and talented players. Honestly, I don’t know what to expect between Egypt and South Africa. Chances are good for both of them; there could be a draw, Egypt can win, or South Africa can win.
“It will also depend on the teams’ motivation on the day. That will influence the way the teams play. But with just one mistake, a team can lose the game. I say Egypt and South Africa will qualify from this group also because Angola are not as strong as they were maybe four or five years ago," he added.
"You see players like Mabululu are getting old. I can’t say much about Zimbabwe. Both Egypt and South Africa can even reach the final, but it’s difficult to say which team will win AFCON.
“South Africa will do well at AFCON, and I have confidence in their players."
After weeks of preparations, it is now time to let the work do the talking as teams start their journeys in chasing the continental glory.