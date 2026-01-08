Bafana Bafana advised how to break World Cup group stage jinx after disappointing AFCON outing by 'avoiding 'your Zambias and Lesothos'
How AFCON expectations were not met
Bafana Bafana went into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 26-game unbeaten run, which put them in the favourites' basket.
As a matter of fact, South Africa had qualified for the biennial competition without suffering defeat in Group K that had Uganda, South Sudan, and Congo.
Coming as an underdog in the 2023 edition and going all the way to claiming bronze was not expected.
Mzansi supporters were disappointed as their team suffered elimination in the Round of 16, as they fell 2-1 to the five-time champions Cameroon.
Going from 26 games without a loss to two defeats in four AFCON matches was tough to take for Bafana fans.
2026 World Cup coming, but what is Bafana Bafana's history in the competition?
The first time Bafana Bafana tasted World Cup football was in 1998 in France, where they were placed in Group A with the hosts, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
As predicted, it was a tough pool that ended with them finishing third with two points collected from the draws against Saudi Arabia and Denmark.
In 2002, they made it to their second global competition in a row, held jointly by Korea and Japan. South Africa were paired with Spain, Paraguay, and Slovenia in Group B.
The then Jomo Sono-led team did well to collect their first-ever win in the competition by beating Slovenia and drawing with Paraguay, before losing to Spain. A better goal difference saw Paraguay make the knockout phase.
By virtue of hosting the 2010 World Cup, which is so far the only time the tournament has been played on the continent, Mzansi were in Group A alongside Uruguay, Mexico, and France.
They beat France, drew with Mexico, and fell to Uruguay to finish with four points, but once again an inferior goal difference saw Mexico and the South Americans advance.
Hugo Broos advised on how to help South Africa advance
Ahead of the 2026 edition, fans hope coach Hugo Broos can steer the team out of the group stage for the first time in the country's history.
To achieve that, former Bafana Bafana defender Neil Tovey has challenged SAFA to go for quality international friendly matches to prepare the players for what to expect when the tournament starts. As a matter of fact, no player in the current squad has ever played in a World Cup before.
“The first obvious preparation plan is to organise some tough friendly matches. There will be windows. I am not sure how many international breaks there are between now and the World Cup," he told FARPost.
"You have to make sure it is not local friendlies against your Zambias and Lesothos. And I say this with all due respect. We just expect tough opposition that is on a higher level than us. We must find opposition that have qualified for the World Cup. They are the teams we need for friendly matches.
“That’s the best way if you are talking about proper preparation. We know Mexican play in a certain way, so go and play against South Americans. I mean, Mexico is Central America, but their football is very similar to that of the South Americans. So go and play friendlies against Colombias, Chiles, Ecuadors and Paraguays.
“And to prepare for South Korea, we can try to play against Japan. You know those types of teams with a hard-working style, that collectivist way of playing. We need high-intensity friendlies, not our neighbours, please," Tovey added.
SAFA challenged to act
The South African Football Association, SAFA, has now been challenged to go for the targets right now and get teams that will help Bafana Bafana improve.
“It should be done already by now. They [SAFA] get millions for qualifying for the World Cup. Spend money," Tovey added.
“FIFA pays hundreds of millions to qualified nations. It should be done already. As soon as it was confirmed, you immediately contact who you want to play against as preparation.
“They should have already contacted the targets. I am sure [Hugo] Broos already discussed this SAFA. It is not a complicated process. The federations know each other. Our president knows other FA presidents,” he concluded.