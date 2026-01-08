Bafana Bafana advised how to break World Cup group stage jinx after disappointing AFCON outing by 'avoiding 'your Zambias and Lesothos'

Ahead of the 2026 edition, fans hope coach Hugo Broos can steer the team out of the group stage for the first time in the country's history.

To achieve that, former Bafana Bafana defender Neil Tovey has challenged SAFA to go for quality international friendly matches to prepare the players for what to expect when the tournament starts. As a matter of fact, no player in the current squad has ever played in a World Cup before.

“The first obvious preparation plan is to organise some tough friendly matches. There will be windows. I am not sure how many international breaks there are between now and the World Cup," he told FARPost.

"You have to make sure it is not local friendlies against your Zambias and Lesothos. And I say this with all due respect. We just expect tough opposition that is on a higher level than us. We must find opposition that have qualified for the World Cup. They are the teams we need for friendly matches.

“That’s the best way if you are talking about proper preparation. We know Mexican play in a certain way, so go and play against South Americans. I mean, Mexico is Central America, but their football is very similar to that of the South Americans. So go and play friendlies against Colombias, Chiles, Ecuadors and Paraguays.

“And to prepare for South Korea, we can try to play against Japan. You know those types of teams with a hard-working style, that collectivist way of playing. We need high-intensity friendlies, not our neighbours, please," Tovey added.