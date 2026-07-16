South African coach Eric Tinkler set to take over job at West African powerhouse

Eric Tinkler is ready to branch out into the African continent for the first time in his managerial career, as per iDiski Times

The 55-year-old, who has spent over a decade establishing himself as a heavyweight in the South African top flight, is locked in talks to take over at Asante Kotoko, one of the most prestigious clubs in West African football history.

The move comes after a difficult end to Tinkler's most recent spell in the Premier Soccer League.

He was last in charge of Sekhukhune United, but his tenure with Babina Noko came to an abrupt end in April.

Following a promising start, a significant drop in performance during the second half of the season led to his dismissal, leaving the former Bafana Bafana international as a free agent until now.