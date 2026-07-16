South African coach Eric Tinkler set to take over job at West African powerhouse
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A new chapter in Kumasi
Eric Tinkler is ready to branch out into the African continent for the first time in his managerial career, as per iDiski Times
The 55-year-old, who has spent over a decade establishing himself as a heavyweight in the South African top flight, is locked in talks to take over at Asante Kotoko, one of the most prestigious clubs in West African football history.
The move comes after a difficult end to Tinkler's most recent spell in the Premier Soccer League.
He was last in charge of Sekhukhune United, but his tenure with Babina Noko came to an abrupt end in April.
Following a promising start, a significant drop in performance during the second half of the season led to his dismissal, leaving the former Bafana Bafana international as a free agent until now.
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The Stanley Menzo connection
The driving force behind this unexpected move is reportedly Stanley Menzo.
The former Ajax Cape Town and Netherlands coach is currently serving as the Sporting Director for the Ghanaian side and is believed to have played a key role in luring Tinkler to Kumasi.
Menzo knows all about the quality Tinkler possesses from their shared years competing in the South African domestic scene.
Tinkler’s CV is decorated with success, making him an attractive proposition for a club looking to rebuild.
During his time in South Africa, he won the Telkom Knockout with Cape Town City in the 2016/17 season and followed it up by clinching the MTN8 trophy with SuperSport United just a year later.
His ability to deliver silverware in knockout competitions is exactly what the Kumasi-based outfit requires.
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Chasing continental glory
Asante Kotoko are not just any club; they are two-time winners of the CAF Champions League, having lifted the trophy in 1970 and 1983.
However, the giants have fallen on lean times recently. Despite being the record champions in Ghana with 25 titles, they finished a disappointing 10th in the Ghana Premier League last season, far below the expectations of their demanding fan base.
Tinkler brings vital experience in continental football to the table.
Many Pirates fans still fondly remember the 2015 season when he guided the Buccaneers to the CAF Confederation Cup final.
Although they narrowly lost 2-1 on aggregate to Etoile du Sahel, the achievement cemented Tinkler’s reputation as a coach capable of navigating the treacherous waters of African club competitions.
A journey through the PSL
Should the deal be finalised, Asante Kotoko will be getting a man who has managed some of the biggest institutions in South African football.
Sekhukhune was Tinkler’s sixth club in the PSL, a journey that began at Orlando Pirates before taking him to Cape Town City, SuperSport United, Chippa United, and Maritzburg United, followed by a second stint with the Citizens.
This move marks a significant shift for South African coaches, who traditionally remain within the borders of the PSL, or if they do leave these shores it is normally to take up a prestigious post in North Africa.
By taking the reins at a club with the stature of Kotoko, Tinkler has the opportunity to prove his worth on a massive stage and potentially lead the Ghanaian side back to the pinnacle of domestic and continental football.
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