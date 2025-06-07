South Africa vs Zimbabwe Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Bafana Bafana's battle with the Warriors in their bid to get their campaign back on track.

South Africa are set to play Zimbabwe in their second Group A Cosafa game on Saturday in Bloemfontein.

The hosts will be going for nothing less than maximum points to get off the bottom of the pool after a disappointing start when they faced Mozambique.

The Warriors collected a point in their initial game against Mauritius, explaining why three points this weekend will be massive.

Here, GOAL provides all the details you need to know about how to watch the clash between South Africa and Zimbabwe, including TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.