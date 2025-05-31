Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Pyramids FC in do-or-die Caf Champions League final - Will Miguel Cardoso finally succumb to pressure to start Themba Zwane?

Mamelodi Sundowns would be out to prevent having Pyramids FC's away goal haunt them when they face the Egyptian moneybags in a Caf Champions League final, second leg match on Sunday.
The match at the 30 June Stadium comes after the first leg ended 1-1 at Loftus Versfeld last weekend as Pyramids grabbed a crucial away goal.
GOAL takes a look at how Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could pick his starting lineup as he seeks to correct last weekend's faults.
Article continues belowFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱