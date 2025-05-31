Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Pyramids FC in do-or-die Caf Champions League final - Will Miguel Cardoso finally succumb to pressure to start Themba Zwane?

The Brazilians face what is a swim-or-sink situation in Cairo as they bid for a second star on their jersey.

Mamelodi Sundowns would be out to prevent having Pyramids FC's away goal haunt them when they face the Egyptian moneybags in a Caf Champions League final, second leg match on Sunday.

The match at the 30 June Stadium comes after the first leg ended 1-1 at Loftus Versfeld last weekend as Pyramids grabbed a crucial away goal.

GOAL takes a look at how Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could pick his starting lineup as he seeks to correct last weekend's faults.