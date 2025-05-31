Themba Zwane & Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Pyramids FC in do-or-die Caf Champions League final - Will Miguel Cardoso finally succumb to pressure to start Themba Zwane?

Pyramids FCPyramids FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCCAF Champions LeagueFEATURESMamelodi Sundowns FCLucas RibeiroT. ZwaneR. WilliamsT. MokoenaM. Cardoso

The Brazilians face what is a swim-or-sink situation in Cairo as they bid for a second star on their jersey.

Mamelodi Sundowns would be out to prevent having Pyramids FC's away goal haunt them when they face the Egyptian moneybags in a Caf Champions League final, second leg match on Sunday.

The match at the 30 June Stadium comes after the first leg ended 1-1 at Loftus Versfeld last weekend as Pyramids grabbed a crucial away goal.

GOAL takes a look at how Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could pick his starting lineup as he seeks to correct last weekend's faults.

