'There is no Bafana Bafana without Kaizer Chiefs after Tanzania draw, Mamelodi Sundowns players have been saving Hugo Broos from being sacked; noise on Orlando Pirates players was too much - they cannot do anything on the pitch' - Fans

Despite appearing more dominant and creating more chances, Bafana were unable to find a way past the East Africans.

Bafana Bafana were left frustrated after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tanzania in a friendly match played on Friday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

This is a game that Hugo Broos had to field his lineup with the usual key players from the Mamelodi Sundowns side.

The coach's decision to snub Kaizer Chiefs players has also been criticised, with Amakhosi fans feeling that had their stars been present, the result would have gone in Bafana's favour.

Deano Van Rooyen, Khulumani Ndamane, and Simphiwe Selepe were given their debuts, and Renaldo Leaner and Mohau Nkota came on as substitutes to earn their respective first senior caps. It was an opportunity for them to impress and make a case that they are indeed ready for international duties.

After the goalless draw in Polokwane, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.