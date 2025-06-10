South Africa vs Mauritius Cosafa Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of South Africa's clash with Indian Ocean islanders in the two team's last Group A match in the regional tournament.

South Africa's quest to reach the semi-finals of the Cosafa Cup continues when they clash with Mauritius at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Tuesday.

Currently second in Group A, South Africa's progression depends on how leaders Mozambique fare against Zimbabwe, but Vela MKhumalo's side is still pressed to collect maximum points.

