Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face SuperSport United - Jose Riveiro to pick Mohau Nkota over Relebohile Mofokeng?

Jose Riveiro will be looking to make changes when the Sea Robbers welcome Matsatsantsa in the midweek league fixture.

Orlando Pirates' quest for the Premier Soccer League title will continue when they host SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Things have been going well in the league for Jose Riveiro's team having won all of their first three games.

However, they are coming to this game wounded after being kicked out of the Carling Knockout competition by Magesi FC.

GOAL takes a look at the Spanish tactician's possible starting line-up against Matsatsantsa.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!