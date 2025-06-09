Debuts done, pressure on: Hungry Bafana Bafana side set for Mozambique test as Hugo Broos eyes more than just promise

A new chapter is being written in SA football and it’s being scripted by fresh legs, bold ambition and a head coach unafraid to tear up the script.

Last Friday night, under the floodlights of the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Bafana Bafana took to the field with a new-look team. Gone were the Mamelodi Sundowns-dominated line-ups. Gone were the familiar names that had long defined the squad. Instead, what fans witnessed was a raw but refreshing performance from a group of fresh faces making their international debuts, many of them playing together for the very first time.

While the 0-0 result against Tanzania may not have set hearts racing, it was the manner of the performance that mattered most. With a number of debutants given a run, including the likes of Deano van Rooyen, Khulumani Ndamane, Simphiwe Selepe and Tshepang Moremi, there was an undeniable sense that this was not just a friendly, it was an audition for the future of Bafana Bafana.

Now, all eyes turn to Tuesday night’s clash against Mozambique at the same venue. The question is no longer whether these new faces can cope, but whether they can conquer.

Here, GOAL reflects on the key points from the Tanzania match and build’s up to the clash against the Mambas.

