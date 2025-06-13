South Africa vs Comoros Cosafa Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of South Africa's clash with the Islanders as both teams search for a ticket to the ultimate showdown.

After squeezing themselves into the knockout stage, Bafana will face Comoros in the 2025 Cosafa Cup semi-final at Free State Stadium on Friday.

South Africa, who topped Group A, advanced to the semis courtesy of a superior goal difference over Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Vela Khumalo's side showed resilience to top the group, beating close rivals to advance after their tournament's opening match loss to Mozambique.

Now they face Comoros, a nation that stands between them and their sixth Cosafa Cup trophy, in an expected thrilling clash in Bloemfontein.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ocean Islanders topped Group D with four points courtesy of a win over Zambia and a goalless draw against Botswana.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Bafana and Comoros, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.