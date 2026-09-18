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Schalke star Soufiane El-Faouzi snubs Jurgen Klopp and Germany to commit international future to Morocco
Siegen talent chooses Morocco
The Siegen-born Schalke midfielder was officially named in Morocco's 29-man squad for the upcoming international window despite holding dual German citizenship. According to Bulinews, the 24-year-old had been earmarked as a potential surprise inclusion in Klopp's maiden Die Mannschaft squad. Because his previous appearance during a 5-0 win over Burundi in May was only an international friendly, the door to represent his birth nation had remained firmly open.
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Competitive caps cement allegiance
This competitive call-up effectively ends Germany's pursuit of a player who has established himself as a key figure for Schalke since arriving in the summer of 2025. Klopp's coaching staff had reportedly been tracking his progress with genuine interest to bolster their midfield options. Earning a competitive cap in the upcoming qualifiers will officially trigger FIFA's eligibility lock, permanently tying his international future to Morocco.
Ouahbi addresses dual-national decisions
Morocco boss Mohamed Ouahbi addressed the contrasting path taken by Eintracht Frankfurt striker Younes Ebnoutalib, who chose to accept an invitation from Klopp and Germany after being scouted by the Atlas Lions since last season.
Explaining his discussions with the forward, the coach said: "I spoke with Younes and encouraged him to consider the Moroccan national team project, but I didn't promise him anything. The final decision was his personal choice."
Underlining the federation's philosophy regarding diaspora recruitment, he added: "The Moroccan national team does not need to persuade players in any way; a player must be convinced of the project themselves."
Respecting the 23-year-old's decision, he concluded: "Younes chose the path he considered best for him, and we will continue working."
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Qualifying fixtures demand focus
Morocco take on Gabon on September 25 before travelling to face Lesotho four days later in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. Their autumn schedule wraps up with an international friendly against Ghana on October 4. Those two competitive fixtures offer the Schalke playmaker an ideal opportunity to cement a regular starting role before returning to club duties.
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