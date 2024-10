The tactician has not found it easy in North Africa where the Red Castle have been registering inconsistent results.

Rhulani Mokwena suffered a 2-0 loss against CODM Meknes in the Botola Pro League game played on Wednesday evening.

It was not what the South African coach had anticipated and in his postmatch interview, he claimed Wydad AC were punished for making too many mistakes.

The majority of the South African fans are not convinced Mokwena was ripe for a big club outside the country, arguing he was favoured in Mzansi.

Have a look at their claims as sampled by GOAL.