‘Somebody in England’ backed to take transfer punt on Scott McTominay & offer Napoli’s former Man Utd star a Premier League return

McTominay helped to fire the Scots to their first World Cup since 1998 - with a stunning overhead kick being scored during a crucial qualification clash with Denmark - but he was among those to fluff their lines as another group stage exit was endured on North American soil.

Hendry added on a major tournament that delivered frustration on the pitch but some memorable moments off it: “I was disappointed with Scotland in the World Cup, if I'm being honest. Then again, I suppose a lot of people would say that we were disappointing in 1998.

“The one shining light about the World Cup in 2026 was the Tartan Army. They've now got history in America that's totally untouched. I've even seen some of the fans that are local to me, North East Tartan Army from Peterhead, they're back out in Boston in October - they're going back, they've got the boat and everything organised, it’s remarkable.

“I think everybody was completely disappointed after 1-0 against Haiti. The initial game really set us up - I mean, really, really set us up. And in a strange fashion as well, us going down 1-0 within 70 seconds against Morocco actually worked in our favour a little bit because they had their noses in front and we had to then react. The good thing is that they didn't score a second or a third goal, but we had to actually react to that and had a practically whole game to do that.

“Could we have had a penalty on John McGinn? I think so. I think generally if that's a free-kick outside the box, which it would have been given as a free-kick outside the box, it's obviously a penalty if it's in the box and it wasn't given.

“But I think on the whole, we were disappointing. But then again, as I said, people going back to 1998, it was disappointing in the end because we ended up getting gubbed by Morocco in the final game, which was a disappointment as well.”