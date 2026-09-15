Snatching the crown from Yamal: Guler, the silent genius making the difference in half a match

Arda Guler is still searching for a settled place in Real Madrid's starting line-up, yet the Turkish star finds himself somewhere else entirely: at the very summit of creativity across the whole of Europe. He does not play often. But when he does, he makes everyone else look ordinary.

The great paradox of his season is that the numbers neither lie nor flatter. Many still view him as a promising talent awaiting his chance. The data tells a different story, casting him as the true engine of Real Madrid's attack and the most threatening creative force in the five major leagues, miles ahead of names like Lamine Yamal, Cherki and Olise.

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